Warmer Temperatures with some Rain over the Weekend in Twin Cities.

Today will bring Mix of Clouds and Sun to the Twin Cities with some Rain Sprinkles possible after 4 p.m. then Scattered Light Rain Showers from 7 p.m. Tonight through 5 a.m. Saturday. Highs Today in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees with East-Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Low temperatures Tonight into Saturday morning in the mid 30s by Sunrise ( 6:56 a.m. ).

Rain Showers possible at times Tonight into early Saturday morning then rest of Saturday will be Mix of Clouds and Sun in the afternoon and highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Scattered Rain Showers possible again late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.

Easter Sunday brings Spotty Rain Showers before 8 a.m. then Mix of Clouds and Sun with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees and Rain Showers possible after 6 p.m. Sunday through Monday morning.

Next Week brings Warming Trend after a Cool Start in upper 40s Monday then later in the Week for Twins Opener at Target Field on Thursday April 4 it will be Mainly Sunny and near 60 degrees. The following Weekend looks Windy and Much Warmer with T-Storms possible at times and highs in the 60s and 70s.

TODAY:

Cloud and Sun Mix with Sprinkles possible after 4 p.m.

HIGH: 50 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Scattered Rain Showers after 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Saturday. Chance for Scattered Rain Showers after 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Saturday is 80%.

LOW: 34 Degrees.

Wind: East-Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Cloudy with Rain Showers possible before 5 a.m. then Cloud and Sun Mix in the afternoon and Scattered Rain Showers after 8 p.m. Chance for Rain Showers before 5 a.m. is 80% and after 8 p.m. is 70%.

HIGH: 48 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: ( Scattered Rain Showers )

LOW: 34 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SUNDAY.(Easter)…….50 / 36 Early AM Scattered Rain Showers then Cloud & Sun Mix with Scattered Late PM Rain Showers after 7 p.m. Chance for Early AM Scattered Rain Showers then Chance for Late PM Rain Showers is 70%.

MONDAY…………….….48 / 30 AM Rain Showers then PM Sun. Chance for AM Rain Showers is 70%.

TUESDAY…………………50 / 34 Partly Cloudy & Breezy with Spotty PM Rain Showers. Chance for Spotty PM Rain Showers is 40%.

WEDNESDAY…………..56 / 30 Sunny to Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

THURSDAY………………60 / 40 Sunny with Light Winds. ( Twins Home Opener at Target Field )

The average low and high for the extended period is 32 and 51 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS