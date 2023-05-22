Warmer temperatures Tuesday, Air Quality Alert in effect

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for May 22, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect Tuesday for the southern half of Minnesota. This includes the entire Twin Cities metro.

The hazy sky continues across Minnesota and Wisconsin. There are a few clouds that will linger into the early evening as a front fizzles out across both states. Wildfire smoke stays over us through the middle of the week. An Air Quality Alert is in effect from Mille Lacs and Hinckley south to the Iowa border, including the Twin Cities metro. The air quality likely drops into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category. If you have any chronic respiratory issues, start planning to limit time outside Tuesday. Even as a cold front drops in Wednesday, that could bring the smoke even closer to the surface, keeping the air quality poor.

It would be nice to get a little bit of rain along the front, but those chances will be isolated. A few showers and storms are possible up north Tuesday afternoon and evening. When it reaches the Twin Cities Wednesday morning, there could be a few spotty showers or storms. Temperatures drop into the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Don’t worry, they go right back up by Memorial Day weekend. The forecast trend is keeping temperatures warm and rain chances low.