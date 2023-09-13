Warmer temperatures, a few storms likely through the end of the week

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for September 13, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

It will be another cool fall-like evening around Minnesota and Wisconsin. There is a Frost Advisory in effect across parts of northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin, including Burnett and Washburn County. If you live in those areas, make sure you cover up or bring in any plants that you want to keep healthy into the fall! And you absolutely should, because there is plenty of warmer weather in the next week.

In fact, temperatures spike into the upper 70s and low 80s on Thursday ahead of a cold front. That front will bring scattered rain and a few storms to western and northern Minnesota Thursday afternoon and evening. Eventually, the rain will get to the Twin Cities overnight through Friday morning. The first half of Friday has the best chance of rain in the Twin Cities, but there could be spotty showers and storms redeveloping Friday evening. Highs drop into the seasonable low 70s through the weekend, then warm in to the upper 70s and low 80s again early next week.