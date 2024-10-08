Warmer, staying dry through midweek

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for October 8, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Quiet weather continues through the middle of the week. A warm front comes through quietly on Wednesday, pushing highs into the low and mid 70s in the Twin Cities. South winds pick up a little more Thursday, and that means a return of the 80s across the southern half of the state. Even up north, highs in the low to mid 70s are likely. Clouds increase on Thursday as a cold front approaches from the north. This front does not have any rain, but it will bring temperatures down Friday and Saturday.

There are bigger changes coming early next week. A weak wave moves across the state Saturday, bringing a few light rain showers. That system grows quickly across the Great Lakes by Sunday, becoming a large, strong area of low pressure. A few more light rain showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday, but we are on the cold and windy side of the low. Gusty north winds drive highs into the 50s Sunday afternoon through the middle of the week. Even if you have managed to keep the furnace off on our few cool days this fall, it is going on next week!