Warmer, spring-like weather finally arrives this week

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for May 1, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Even though it has taken a long time, we are finally turning the page from winter (or early spring) weather to full-on spring weather! If you have been craving sun and warmer temperatures, this week is for you. The big low pressure system that kept us cool, cloudy, and showery all weekend will stay over the eastern United States for the next few days. In the west, another slow-moving low will keep rain out there. In the middle of the country, a large ridge of high pressure will keep us sunny and dry, with highs in the 60s and 70s. It will still be blustery through Tuesday, then we get some quieter days.

That pattern starts to break down by the end of the work week. Widely isolated rain and a few rumbles of thunder are possible Thursday and Friday. If you have outdoor plans either day, I still think you should go for it. By Saturday and Sunday, the rain and thunderstorms become more widespread across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Despite the better chances for rain, temperatures stay in the upper 60s and low 70s this weekend.