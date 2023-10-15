Warmer, pleasant fall weather to start the new work week

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for October 15, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

What a gorgeous Sunday afternoon! A little blue sky goes a long way at this time of year. Clouds are backing in from the east tonight, and there will be more clouds than sun to start Monday morning. Just like today, the clouds clear Monday afternoon, and highs return to the mid and upper 50s in the Twin Cities. Cities in western Minnesota could see temperatures around 60°. Winds will be much lighter Monday, which is a welcome change of pace after several blustery days.

Winds shift around to the south Tuesday. That signals a warmer pattern through the middle of the week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday likely reach the low to mid 60s. The one storm system to watch this week is a weaker one. Scattered showers are most likely on Wednesday, but they will be light. A few lingering light rain showers are possible on Thursday. The rain could totals a tenth of an inch or two over the two days. Looking ahead to MEA weekend, it should be dry and pleasantly fall-like across most of the state.