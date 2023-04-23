Warmer Mid Week then Rain again by Friday

Spring 2023 in Twin Cities and rest of Minnesota continues Gloomy and Wet with the exception of 4 days in the Twin Cities topping 80 degrees between April 11 and 14.

Looking into the future the rest of April in Twin Cities and Minnesota will remain Cooler than Average with highs in the 40s to near 60 degrees – average highs last week of April are in the low to mid 60s. Heading into early May the Unseasonably Cold Air Mass currently over the Midwest will be pushed away and replaced by a Warmer Air Mass around May 3 which will likely push temperatures back into the 60s, 70s and possibly 80s by May 5-8. It is Severe T-Storm Season and it has been rather Calm in Minnesota for Severe T-Storms this Season but pattern could become much more Active and Prone to Stronger T-Storms May 6-8 so important to have those Severe T-Storm Plans in place at home, work and school.

River Levels will remain at Major Flood Levels on the Crow River at Delano and Rockford and the Mississippi River at St.Paul and Hastings and Saint Croix River at Stillwater.

Flooding on streams and rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin will continue this upcoming week. Additional precipitation this upcoming Friday April 28 in the form of Rain and Snow will add more water to all area Streams and Rivers and Flooding will likely continue on Minnesota and Wisconsin Streams and Rivers into late April and possibly into early May.

TODAY:

Sunshine this morning until 11 a.m. then Maily Cloudy and Unseasonably Cold with Snow and Rain Showers possible at times this afternoon. Chance for Snow and Rain Showers is 70%.

HIGH: 42 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy and Cold with Snow Showers on and off. Chance for Snow Showers is 90%.

LOW: 30 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY:

Cloudy in the morning with Scattered Snow and Rain Showers then becoming Partly Cloudy in the afternoon and continued Unseasonably Cold.

HIGH: 48 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 30 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY…………..55 / 35 Mainly Sunny.

WEDNESDAY……..60 / 40 Sunny.

THURSDAY…………62 / 48 Partly Cloudy, Windy & Warmer with Scattered T-Showers possible. Chance for Scattered T-Showers is 30%.

FRIDAY………………55 / 38 Mainly Cloudy with Scattered T-Showers. Chance for Scattered T-Shower is 80%.

SATURDAY…………50 / 36 Cloudy with Scattered Rain Showers & Very Cool for late April. Chance for Scattered Rain Showers is 80%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 43 and 62

JONATHAN YUHAS