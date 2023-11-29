Warmer in the 40s Today with Sunshine!

Temperatures have been Below Average in the Twin Cities since Thanksgiving Day but will climb Above Average into the low to mid 40s this afternoon with Mostly Sunny Skies.

Temperatures will be closer to average in the mid to upper 30s Thursday through Tuesday. Light Rain/Snow Mix is possible on Sunday but nothing heavy expected.

Sprinkles or Flurries possible both Monday and Tuesday of next week followed by Warmer temperatures in the 40s next Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny and Warmer.

HIGH: 44 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy.

LOW: 30 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy and Breezy.

HIGH: 38 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 25 Degrees.

______________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY………………36 / 26 Sunny with Light Winds.

SATURDAY………..39 / 30 AM Sun then Cloudy.

SUNDAY……………39 / 28 Cloudy with Rain/Snow Mix. Chance for Rain/Snow Mix is 60%.

MONDAY…………..37 / 28 Cloud & Sun with Light Rain/Snow Mix possible. Chance for Light Rain/Snow Mix is 20%.

TUESDAY…………..38 / 26 Partly Cloudy with Sprinkles or Flurries in the morning.

The average low and high for the extended period is 22 and 35 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS