Warm Week with Chance for T-Storms at Times.

Upcoming Week will bring Warmer than Average temperatures by 5 to 10 degrees to the Twin Cities with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows around 60 degrees Today through Friday. Average Right Now Twin Cities Highs in low 70s and Average Lows in low 50s.

Isolated T-Storms will be possible Tonight mainly south and east of Twin Cities in the Rochester and Eau Claire areas during the late evening into early Tuesday morning.

Humidity will Increase this Week as well and this will bring T-Storms at times with Stronger T-Storms possible Friday into Saturday.

Fall Colors will start to really show up in northern Minnesota this upcoming Week with Peak Conditions expected near the US/Canadian border by the last Week of September. Fall Colors should Peak in Twin Cities area between October 10 and 12th.

TODAY:

Sunny, Breezy and Warmer.

HIGH: 77 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy & Breezy with Isolated T-Storms after 9 p.m. Chance for Isolated T-Storms after 9 p.m. is 20%.

LOW: 60 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY:

Early Morning Isolated T-Storms before 6 a.m. otherwise Hazy Sunshine, Breezy and Warm. Chance for Isolated T-Storms before 6 a.m. is 20%.

HIGH: 80 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 60 Degrees.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY……..83 / 63 Partly Cloudy with Spotty T-Storms. Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 30%.

THURSDAY…………80 / 62 Hazy Sunshine & Muggy.

FRIDAY……………….80 / 62 Partly Cloudy with Late PM T-Storms. Chance for Late PM T-Storms is 60%.

SAT. (Fall Begins ).77 / 61 Cloud & Sun Mix with Scattered T-Storms & some could be Strong. Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 70%.

SUNDAY…………..…73 / 59 Mainly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Chance for Showers & T-Storms is 70%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 52 and 72 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS