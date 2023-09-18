Warm Week with Chance for T-Storms at Times.

By KSTP

Upcoming Week will bring Warmer than Average temperatures by 5 to 10 degrees to the Twin Cities with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows around 60 degrees Today through Friday.  Average Right Now Twin Cities Highs in low 70s and Average Lows in low 50s.

Isolated T-Storms will be possible Tonight mainly south and east of Twin Cities in the Rochester and Eau Claire areas during the late evening into early Tuesday morning. 

Humidity will Increase this Week as well and this will bring T-Storms at times with Stronger T-Storms possible Friday into Saturday.

Fall Colors will start to really show up in northern Minnesota this upcoming Week with Peak Conditions expected near the US/Canadian border by the last Week of September.  Fall Colors should Peak in Twin Cities area between October 10 and 12th

TODAY: 

Sunny,  Breezy  and  Warmer.

HIGH:  77  Degrees.

Wind:  Southeast  at  10  to  15  mph.

TONIGHT: 

Partly  Cloudy  &  Breezy  with  Isolated  T-Storms  after  9  p.m.  Chance  for  Isolated  T-Storms  after  9  p.m.  is  20%.  

LOW:   60  Degrees.

Wind:  Southeast  at  10  to  15  mph.   

TUESDAY:  

Early  Morning  Isolated  T-Storms  before  6  a.m.  otherwise  Hazy  Sunshine,  Breezy  and  Warm.  Chance  for  Isolated  T-Storms  before  6  a.m.  is  20%.

HIGH:  80  Degrees.

Wind:  Southeast  at  10  to  15  mph.

TUESDAY  NIGHT:  

LOW:   60  Degrees.  

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY……..83 / 63  Partly Cloudy with Spotty T-Storms.  Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 30%.  

THURSDAY…………80 / 62  Hazy Sunshine & Muggy.

FRIDAY……………….80 / 62  Partly Cloudy with Late PM T-Storms.  Chance for Late PM T-Storms is 60%.

SAT. (Fall Begins ).77 / 61  Cloud & Sun Mix with Scattered T-Storms & some could be Strong.  Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 70%.

SUNDAY…………..…73 / 59  Mainly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms.  Chance for Showers & T-Storms is 70%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 52 and 72 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS