Warm weather continues with more record highs likely

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for February 3, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

We were able to sneak a little bit of sun across the Twin Cities late Saturday afternoon. More clouds will roll in tonight across most of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for far southwest Minnesota tonight through early Sunday. If you live closer to Morris or Slayton, you have a better chance of low visibility and some icy spots. For the rest of southern Minnesota, scattered fog and hazy spots are possible. It will be another game of “wait and see how much of the low clouds break apart” on Sunday afternoon. Not the most exciting thing to watch, but it would mean the difference between highs in the upper 30s (more clouds) and highs in the mid 40s (more sun).

Record highs are in the forecast for several days over the upcoming week. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday should all be in the low to mid 50s in the Twin Cities. This warm pattern finally starts to change by the end of the week. A storm system arrives Thursday with rain and gusty winds. On the back side, enough cold air will wrap around for a mix of rain and snow showers on Friday. Highs drop into the 30s by next weekend, and stay more in the 30s through the middle of February.