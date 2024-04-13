Warm weather continues for a couple more days, then a lot of rain

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for April 13, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The Twin Cities has reached 80° for the first time this year! Typically, the metro does not see an 80° temperature until early May. That continues the streak of hitting milestone highs weeks earlier than normal this year. Southwest winds will continue to gust over 30 mph through the evening. The combination of strong winds plus warm and dry air means a very high fire risk across southwest Minnesota. A Red Flag Warning continues along and south of a line from Albert Lea to Mankato to Redwood Falls.

A cold front comes through tonight, turning winds to the northwest. It will be a little cooler and less blustery Sunday, but we keep the sun and highs in the mid 70s around the metro. The next large storm system comes out of the Plains Monday night into Tuesday. Western Minnesota might have a few showers and storms late on Monday, then the remainder of the state will see widespread rain on Tuesday. More wrap-around showers are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning before the low pulls to the northeast.

This is going to be a great, soaking rain for Minnesota and Wisconsin. 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible in most locations from Monday night through Wednesday. The potential for severe storms is low, but there could be a couple of stronger storms near the Minnesota-Iowa border on Tuesday. Once the rain moves out, northwest winds will drop temperatures below average for the second half of the week. Temperatures stay in the 40s most of Thursday, Friday, and Saturday afternoons.