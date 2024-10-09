Warm through Thursday then Frost by Monday!

Warm Conditions will continue Today in the Twin Cities with highs in the low to mid 70s this afternoon and East-Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Clear and Calm Winds Tonight with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Sunny Thursday morning then Partly Cloudy and Warm in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s ( Record high is 90 and Average high is 62 ) and Winds from the Southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Turning Cooler on Friday with Increasing Clouds and Sprinkles by Friday evening after highs around 70 degrees. Cooler and Breezy over the Weekend with Cloud and Sun Mix and Light Showers possible Saturday afternoon then some Sprinkles on Sunday but the biggest weather element Sunday is the Cooler highs in the mid 50s and Chilly Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Scattered Light Frost looking likely Monday morning as lows fall into the mid to upper 30s then Monday will be Cool with Cloud and Sun Mix and Breezy Conditions along with Much Cooler highs in the low 50s. Clear Skies and Light Winds Monday night will set the area up for widespread Frost conditions Tuesday morning with lows in the low to mid 30s then Sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

Fall Colors will be near Peak next Week from October 14 to October 18. JONATHAN YUHAS