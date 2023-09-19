Warm temps in the 80s will continue then some T-Storms by the Weekend.

Hazy and Warm this afternoon in the Twin Cities with highs in the low 80s and Winds from the South at 10 to 15 mph. Isolated T-Showers will be possible Tonight but most areas remaining dry. Warm and Hazy again on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Isolated T-Storms possible Wednesday evening approaching from the south.

Humidity will Increase this Week as well and this will bring T-Storms at times with Stronger T-Storms possible Friday evening into Saturday.

Fall Colors will start to really show up in northern Minnesota this upcoming Week with Peak Conditions expected near the US/Canadian border by the last Week of September. Fall Colors should Peak in Twin Cities area between October 10 and 12th.

TODAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Breezy and Warm.

HIGH: 83 Degrees.

Wind: South at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy & Breezy with Isolated T-Showers after 12 a.m. Chance for Isolated T-Storms after 12 a.m. is 20%.

LOW: 63 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Early Morning Isolated T-Storms before 6 a.m. otherwise Hazy Sunshine, Breezy and Warm. Chance for Isolated T-Storms before 6 a.m. is 20%.

HIGH: 85 Degrees.

Wind: South at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 63 Degrees. ( Spotty T-Storms mainly to the south )

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY………….82 / 62 Hazy Sunshine & Muggy.

FRIDAY…………….…79 / 62 Partly Cloudy with PM T-Storms. Chance for PM T-Storms is 70%.

SAT.(Fall Begins)….76 / 60 Cloud & Sun Mix with Scattered T-Storms & some could be Strong. Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 80%.

SUNDAY………………70 / 57 Mainly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Chance for Showers & T-Storms is 80%.

MONDAY…………….69 / 51 Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Chance for Scattered Showers is 70%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 52 and 72 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS