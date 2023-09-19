Warm temps in the 80s will continue then some T-Storms by the Weekend.

Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Hazy and Warm this afternoon in the Twin Cities with highs in the low 80s and Winds from the South at 10 to 15 mph.  Isolated T-Showers will be possible Tonight but most areas remaining dry.  Warm and Hazy again on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.  Isolated T-Storms possible Wednesday evening approaching from the south.

Humidity will Increase this Week as well and this will bring T-Storms at times with Stronger T-Storms possible Friday evening into Saturday.

Fall Colors will start to really show up in northern Minnesota this upcoming Week with Peak Conditions expected near the US/Canadian border by the last Week of September.  Fall Colors should Peak in Twin Cities area between October 10 and 12th

TODAY: 

Hazy  Sunshine,  Breezy  and  Warm.

HIGH:  83  Degrees.

Wind:  South  at  10  to  15  mph.

TONIGHT: 

Partly  Cloudy  &  Breezy  with  Isolated  T-Showers  after  12  a.m.  Chance  for  Isolated  T-Storms  after  12  a.m.  is  20%.  

LOW:   63  Degrees.

Wind:  South  at  5  to  15  mph.   

WEDNESDAY:  

Early  Morning  Isolated  T-Storms  before  6  a.m.  otherwise  Hazy  Sunshine,  Breezy  and  Warm.  Chance  for  Isolated  T-Storms  before  6  a.m.  is  20%.

HIGH:  85  Degrees.

Wind:  South  at  10  to  15  mph.

WEDNESDAY  NIGHT:  

LOW:   63  Degrees.   (  Spotty  T-Storms  mainly  to  the  south  )

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY………….82 / 62  Hazy Sunshine & Muggy.

FRIDAY…………….…79 / 62  Partly Cloudy with PM T-Storms.  Chance for PM T-Storms is 70%.

SAT.(Fall Begins)….76 / 60  Cloud & Sun Mix with Scattered T-Storms & some could be Strong.  Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 80%.

SUNDAY………………70 / 57  Mainly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms.  Chance for Showers & T-Storms is 80%.

MONDAY…………….69 / 51  Cloudy with Scattered Showers.  Chance for Scattered Showers is 70%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 52 and 72 degrees.

