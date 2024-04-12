Warm Sunny Weekend Ahead!

Today’s Friday Weather in Twin Cities is Breezy Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph and Sunny Skies with highs near 60 degrees but it will feel Cooler in the Wind then Lighter Winds Tonight.

70s and Sunshine this Weekend with upper 70s Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday. T-Storms will be possible this Saturday evening in the Brainerd and Duluth areas. Highs in the upper 70s again Monday with T-Storms and some could be Strong.

Rain and T-Storms likely on Tuesday with Heavy Rainfall of 1″ to 2″ possible in the Twin Cities and all across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. Cooler temperatures with Light Rain Showers by Thursday.

JONATHAN YUHAS