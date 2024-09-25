Warm Sunny Weather Today into Weekend.

Temperatures will be above average in the upper 70s to low 80s Today through Sunday ( average is upper 60s to near 70 degrees and record highs are in upper 80s to low 90s ). Skies will be Mostly Sunny during the daylight hours Today through Sunday with some Patchy Fog possible in the morning hours.

A few Isolated T-Storms will be possible Sunday night and Monday in Twin Cities from Storm remains of Tropical Storm over Ohio River Valley Saturday through Monday but most of the Rain and Thunder will stay a good distance southeast of Minnesota over Missouri and Illinois.

Strong Cold Front arrives Monday evening in Twin Cities and this will bring Cooler temperatures into the area by Tuesday October 1 with highs only in the low 60s. JONATHAN YUHAS