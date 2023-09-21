Warm & Muggy Today then Weekend T-Storms.

Humidity will Increase this afternoon in Twin Cities with Dew Point temperatures in the Muggy low 60s this afternoon and into Friday and Saturday. The Higher Humidity and temperatures in the 70s Friday and Saturday will bring a Risk for T-Storms Friday evening then again on Saturday.

Strong to Severe T-Storms with Damaging Winds and Hail will be possible Saturday in the morning and again in the afternoon mainly in areas from the Twin Cities and south into Iowa. Waves of T-Storms will continue on Sunday across Minnesota with Rainfall Totals this Weekend ranging from .50” to 1” across most areas with Isolated +1” amounts in spots.

Fall Colors will start to really show up in northern Minnesota this upcoming Week with Peak Conditions expected near the US/Canadian border by the last Week of September. Fall Colors should Peak in Twin Cities area between October 10 and 12th.

TODAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Breezy, Warm and Muggy.

HIGH: 84 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy

LOW: 62 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy and Muggy with Scattered Showers and T-Storms after 7 p.m. Chance for Scattered Showers and T-Storms after 7 p.m. is 60%.

HIGH: 78 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 62 Degrees. ( Breezy / Scattered T-Storms )

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SAT.(Fall Begins)….76 / 62 Cloud & Sun Mix with Scattered T-Storms & some could be Strong to Severe with Damaging Winds and Large Hail both AM & PM. Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 90%.

SUNDAY………………70 / 60 Mainly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms with Heavy Downpours possible. Chance for Showers & T-Storms is 90%.

MONDAY…………….70 / 58 Mainly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms is 80%.

TUESDAY……….……71 / 54 AM Clouds & Scattered Showers then Partly Cloudy in the afternoon. Chance for AM Showers is 20%.

WEDNESDAY……….73 / 54 Sunny & Breezy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 52 and 71 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS