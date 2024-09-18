Warm & Muggy Today then Severe T-Storms possible Thursday between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Above Average temperatures in the 80s will continue Today through Saturday but Below Record Highs – Average highs are in the low 70s and Record highs are in the 90s. Temperatures will go Below Average Sunday through Tuesday with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees then back into the mid to upper 70s next Wednesday through Friday.

The Warm temperatures and Humid Conditions are going to set the Twin Cities up for T-Storms and some could be Severe with Large Hail, Damaging Winds and Tornadoes between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday then few Strong T-Storms possible again on Saturday afternoon.

FORECAST FIRST ALERT THURSDAY FOR SEVERE T-STORM THREAT IN TWIN CITIES 3 P.M. TO 9 P.M. The Severe T-Storm Threat for the Twin Cities is going to be a quick hit Thursday and it is possible the Severe T-Storms only occur in an area along a line from Forest Lake to MSP International Airport to Prior Lake and points east including Burnsville, Lakeville, Bloomington, Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Eagan, Apple Valley, Rosemount, Farmington, Hastings, Cottage Grove, Woodbury, Afton, Lakeland, Stillwater, White Bear Lake and Red Wing in Minnesota and Prescott, Hudson, River Falls, Amery and Roberts in western Wisconsin. The T-Storms would rapidly form over Scott County in Minnesota around 4 p.m. Thursday then expand northeast into a line quickly up to Polk County, Wisconsin. Tornadoes and Large Hail will be possible especially along a line from Burnsville to Stillwater and points east between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. The T-Storms will not last long and should be well east and southeast of Twin Cities by 9 p.m. Thursday followed by Clearing Skies Thursday night.

Friday will be nice with Sunshine, Lower Humidity and highs near 80 degrees then Sunny Saturday morning with Increasing Humidity and Clouds Saturday afternoon leading to Scattered T-Storms Saturday afternoon and some could be Strong with Large Hail, Damaging Winds and Heavy Rains. Risk for T-Storms on Saturday will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. after highs in the low 80s. Sunday will be Cooler with Partly Cloudy Skies and highs around 70 degrees then Showers and T-Storms developing after 9 p.m. Sunday. Widespread Rains with +1″ amounts and Cooler temperatures in the 60s Monday into Tuesday then Clearing and Warmer next Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s. JONATHAN YUHAS