Warm, muggy Saturday evening with a more pleasant Sunday

Here’s your Saturday afternoon forecast for August 19, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

It is definitely hotter and more humid across Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin Saturday! However, the dangerous heat really has held off across most of the two states. It could still feel like 100° to 105° in parts of southwest Minnesota into early Saturday evening. In the Twin Cities, it will fell like the mid 90s.

Temperatures and humidity drop on Sunday. Tomorrow will be a typical warm late summer day, perfect for getting in a pool or lake. Dangerous heat and humidity are possible for a few days next week. It could feel like 100°+ across most of southern Minnesota Monday through Thursday. Start planning ahead to keep vulnerable groups—the very young, very old, outdoor workers, and pets—safe through several days of high heat.