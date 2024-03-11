Warm, dry weather continues through the middle of the week

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for March 11, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

We have a beautiful start to the week across Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Winds stay on the lighter side during the daylight hours Tuesday and Wednesday. Despite northwest winds on Tuesday, highs stay in the low to mid 60s across the southern half of the state, and in the pleasant 50s up north. The Twin Cities should stay around 60° on Wednesday with more clouds through the afternoon.

The next storm system will stay mainly south of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Light rain is possible from the Twin Cities to the Iowa border on Thursday. However, in the metro, it will be scattered and very light. There is a chance for up to a quarter inch of rain closer to the I-90 corridor. Highs fall closer to 50° Thursday and Friday. As you start making your St. Patrick’s Day weekend plans, expect some chillier temperatures. It will only be in the 40s Saturday, and the upper 30s on Sunday. There could even be a few snow showers on the holiday itself.