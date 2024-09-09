Warm and Smoky Skies this upcoming Week.

It will be a Warm Week in the Twin Cities with Sunshine and Smoky Haze at times especially on Tuesday. The Smoke is aloft and coming from fires in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and California. Temperatures this week will be 10 to 15 degrees above average meaning highs in the 80s – average highs are in the mid 70s and record highs range from 94 to 104 degrees.

Today will be Mainly Sunny with Smoky Haze in the air at times with highs in the low 80s and Winds from the South at 5 to 15 mph.

A Warm Front will move into southern Minnesota tonight from South Dakota and this may trigger a few Isolated Thunder Showers late tonight into Tuesday morning but nothing heavy or long lasting expected and most likely areas to see Isolated Thunder Showers is extreme southern Minnesota from Mankato to Red Wing and points south. Low temperatures overnight in the Twin Cities will be in the low to mid 60s with Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

The rest of the Week into Friday will bring Hazy Sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s then the remains of a Tropical Storm over northern Illinois will bring chance for Scattered Showers and T-Storms Saturday night into Sunday with Rainfall Amounts in the Twin Cities Saturday night into Sunday between .10″ to .40″ with Heavier +1″ Rains toward Milwaukee and Chicago. JONATHAN YUHAS