Warm and mild temperatures for Twin Cities Today into the Weekend. Light rain/snow mix possible late Friday into Saturday.

Sunny and Mild this Wednesday afternoon in the Twin Cities with highs near 40 degrees and winds from the Southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Clear Skies Tonight with lows by sunrise ( 7:43 a.m. ) Thursday in the low 30s with Light Southwest Winds.

Sunny and Mild again on Thursday with Breezy Southwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds move into the area Thursday night and lows by Friday morning will be in the upper 20s with Southwest Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Cloudy on Friday with Light Drizzle possible in the late afternoon then Light Rain Showers Friday night that could be Mixed with Light Snow Saturday morning but Snow Accumulations not expected. Temperatures Friday afternoon in the low 40s and lows by Saturday morning in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday will remain Mostly Cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees then Patchy Fog Sunday morning with lows in the low to mid 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

JONATHAN YUHAS