Very slow clearing ahead of summer warm up – Chris

Good Thursday! We’re trying as hard as possible to get rid of those clouds, but in typical midwestern fashion, it’s a slow move out. Pesky clouds should gradually break up moving into the afternoon before clearing overnight. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Friday features more sunshine, plus a chance to see thunderstorms. Central and northern Minnesota will see the storms late morning to midday, but the chance remains into the evening and nighttime hours for any rain drops in the metro. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are expected to feature sunshine, humidity, and highs in the low to middle 80s. Rain drops return by late Tuesday in what could be another decent rain maker for parts of the state.