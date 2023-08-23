Very Hot & Humid Today then T-Storms possible Friday morning.

* FORECAST FIRST ALERT FOR TODAY WEDNESDAY AUGUST 23 FOR TEMPERATURES in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees with Heat Index values 105 to 110 degrees.

Hot and Humid in the Twin Cities again Today with Record High temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees along with Heat Index Values of 105 to 110 degrees – the Record High Today is 97 degrees set in 1948. High temperatures in the suburbs north of I-694 ( Rogers to Coon Rapids and White Bear Lake ) will stay in the upper 80s and even Cooler near St.Cloud with highs in low 80s while south of the Twin Cities temperatures will be in the low 100s.

Scattered T-Storms with Heavy Downpours, Hail and Gusty Winds will be possible in central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin including the Twin Cities between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday.

TODAY: EXCESIVE HEAT WARNING

Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Humid.

HIGH: 98 Degrees. ( Heat Index 105 to 110 Degrees )

Wind: Southwest at 5 to 15 mph then becoming Northeast at 5 mph after 6 p.m.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies with Patchy Fog and not as Humid.

LOW: 70 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Muggy.

HIGH: 90 Degrees. ( Heat Index 92 Degrees )

Wind: North at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 70 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY………………………86 / 64 AM Scattered T-Storms until 8 a.m. & some could be Strong then Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms. Chance for AM Scattered T-Storms is 50%.

SATURDAY…………………79 / 60 Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler.

SUNDAY…………………….80 / 62 Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

MONDAY…………………..80 / 66 AM Isolated T-Storms otherwise Partly Cloudy. Chance for AM T-Storms is 30%.

TUESDAY……………………79 / 62 Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 62 and 80

JONATHAN YUHAS