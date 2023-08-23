Very Hot & Humid Today then T-Storms possible Friday morning.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

* FORECAST FIRST ALERT FOR TODAY WEDNESDAY AUGUST 23 FOR TEMPERATURES in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees with Heat Index values 105 to 110 degrees.

Hot and Humid in the Twin Cities again Today with Record High temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees along with Heat Index Values of 105 to 110 degrees – the Record High Today is 97 degrees set in 1948.  High temperatures in the suburbs north of I-694 ( Rogers to Coon Rapids and White Bear Lake ) will stay in the upper 80s and even Cooler near St.Cloud with highs in low 80s while south of the Twin Cities temperatures will be in the low 100s. 

Scattered T-Storms with Heavy Downpours, Hail and Gusty Winds will be possible in central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin including the Twin Cities between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday.   

TODAY:  EXCESIVE  HEAT  WARNING

Hazy  Sunshine, Hot  and  Humid.

HIGH:  98  Degrees.  (  Heat  Index  105  to  110  Degrees  )

Wind:  Southwest  at  5  to  15  mph  then  becoming  Northeast  at  5  mph  after  6  p.m.

TONIGHT: 

Clear  Skies  with  Patchy  Fog  and  not  as  Humid.

LOW:   70  Degrees.

Wind:  Northeast  at  5  to  10  mph. 

THURSDAY:

Hazy  Sunshine,  Hot  and  Muggy.

HIGH:  90  Degrees.  (  Heat  Index  92  Degrees  )

Wind:  North  at  5  to  10  mph.

THURSDAY  NIGHT:  

LOW:   70  Degrees.  

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY………………………86 / 64  AM Scattered T-Storms until 8 a.m. & some could be Strong then Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms.  Chance for AM Scattered T-Storms is 50%.

SATURDAY…………………79 / 60  Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler.

SUNDAY…………………….80 / 62  Sunny to Partly Cloudy. 

MONDAY…………………..80 / 66  AM Isolated T-Storms otherwise Partly Cloudy.  Chance for AM T-Storms is 30%.   

TUESDAY……………………79 / 62  Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 62 and 80

