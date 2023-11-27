Very cold temperatures, wind chills Monday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for November 26, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe

The November snowless streak is over in the Twin Cities. Officially, a half inch of snow fell at the airport. Some parts of southeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin got the expected 1-2 inches. There could still be a few light snow showers early tonight, then the sky clears out over the southern half of the state. We had the snow, now we deal with the wind and cold. Northwest winds gust to 30 mph overnight through Monday. Wind chills fall into the single digits above and below zero early Monday morning. Kids will need the big coats waiting for the bus the next two mornings!

The unseasonably cold air stays with us through Tuesday morning. The remainder of the week is pleasant by November and December standards. There should be more sun than clouds Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday is the warmest day of the week as highs top 40° across the southern half of Minnesota. Outside of a few light snow showers up north on Tuesday, we should be dry through most of the week. The next chance of snow to watch in the Twin Cities comes next weekend.