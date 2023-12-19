Unseasonably mild through Christmas; rain expected on Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day

Cloud and Sun Mix this afternoon in the Twin Cities with Breezy Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph and high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Temperatures will continue to be Above the Average 28 degrees the rest of this Week and into Christmas Day. Warmest Days will be Saturday and Sunday with highs Saturday in the upper 40s then near 50 degrees Christmas Eve Day Sunday ( Record high for Dec-24 is 46 degrees set in 1957 ).

Storm System will first bring Rain to the Twin Cities late Sunday afternoon ( December 24 ) through the evening and into Christmas Day Monday. The Rain could end as some Snow Christmas Day but the most likely areas for Snow on Christmas Day will be far western Minnesota and the Dakotas. Highs will be in the mid 40s on Christmas Day Monday then mid 30s Tuesday December 26.

TODAY:

Cloud and Sun Mix.

HIGH: 37 Degrees. .

Wind: South at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy.

LOW: 25 Degrees.

Wind: East-Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Mild.

HIGH: 40 Degrees.

Wind: East at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 28 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY.( Winter Begins )….40 / 32 Partly Cloudy & Mild with Fog late.

FRIDAY………………………………42 / 32 Cloud & Sun Mix with Drizzle especially in the AM.

SATURDAY………………………….48 / 38 AM Fog then Partly Cloudy.

SUN. ( CHRISTMAS EVE )………..47 / 38 Cloudy with Scattered PM Rain Showers & Fog. Chance for Scattered PM Rain Showers is 80%. ( Record High 46 set in 1957 )

MON. ( CHRISTMAS )…………….46 / 32 Clouds & Fog with Rain mostly in the AM and early afternoon. Rain could end as some Snow Monday evening. Chance for Rain is 70%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 14 and 28 degrees.

Metro Area Climate Data for Today.

Average High….28

Average Low…..14

Record High……52 set in 1923

Record Low……-29 Below set in 1983

Sunrise:…..……7:46 a.m.

Sunset:………..4:32 p.m.

JONATHAN YUHAS