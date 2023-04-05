Unseasonably Cold Today then +60 temps this Weekend.

Cold Winds with Flurries can be expected this afternoon through Tonight and into Thursday morning then Decreasing Winds and becoming Sunny Thursday in the afternoon but still Much Cooler than Average for this time of year ( Average high now is low 50s ). Highs Today in low 30s but Gusty Winds will make it feel like 15 to 20 degrees and it will feel like 5 to 10 degrees by Thursday morning with actual temperatures in the low 20s.

Windy, Cloudy and Cold Thursday morning in the Twin Cities then becoming Sunny with Decreasing Winds Thursday afternoon.

Finally some Spring Weather starting Friday with Sunshine and highs in the low 50s then Warmer over the weekend with highs in the low 60s and Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies. A few Isolated Light Rain Showers possible Easter Sunday but most areas staying Dry. Much Warmer early next week with highs Monday near 70 degrees and mid 70s on Tuesday.

Warmer temperatures this weekend will cause Melting Snow and Rivers in Minnesota will be on the Rise with Flooding possible and the Risk for Flooding on Rivers will continue well into mid to late April.

TODAY:

Cloudy, Windy and Cold with Flurries at times.

HIGH: 32 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills 15 to 20 Degrees )

Wind: West-Northwest at 20 to 30 mph. Higher Gusts at times too.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy, Windy and Cold with Flurries.

LOW: 22 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills 5 to 10 Degrees )

Wind: West-Northwest at 20 to 30 mph.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, Windy and Cold with Flurries in the morning then becoming Sunny in the afternoon with Decreasing Winds.

HIGH: 39 Degrees.

Wind: West-Northwest at 15 to 25 mph in the morning Decreasing to West at 5 to 15 mph in the late afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 22 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY………………………52 / 39 Sunny & Warmer with Lighter Winds.

SATURDAY…………………62 / 46 Sunny. Breezy & Warmer.

SUNDAY..(Easter)……….62 / 42 Partly Cloudy with PM Isolated Shower possible. Chance for PM Isolated Shower is 20%.

MONDAY……………………70 / 50 Sunny & Warmer.

