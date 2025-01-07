Two snow chances later this week

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for January 7, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Clouds are breaking apart Tuesday afternoon, and temperatures are on their way to the upper 10s and low 20s. Even with light winds overnight, wind chills drop below zero through early Wednesday morning.

There are two snow chances I’m watching later this week. The first is Thursday afternoon and evening. Under a half inch of snow is possible in the Twin Cities. It is possible there will be light snow during the evening commute. It won’t be a lot, but it might spook enough drivers to make your drive home take little longer.

The second shot of snow is Saturday into Sunday. I hate this type of system, because it is very boom or bust depending on where the wave dives southeast. It is fast moving, keeping any totals low. A stripe of an inch or two of snow is possible somewhere in the northern Plains and Midwest. That could be across Minnesota and Wisconsin, but it is too early to lock that into the forecast.

Temperatures warm into the upper 20s and around 30° for the second half of the week. The reprieve from cold air is short-lived, as highs fall back into the 10s early next week.