Turning windier, warmer across Minnesota Tuesday

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for November 13, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

What a beautiful Monday! Even though temperatures are a few degrees cooler than yesterday, the Twin Cities reached the mid and upper 50s Monday afternoon. High-pressure stayed over us today, keeping the sky blue, and keeping winds light. As that high moves to the east tonight, southwest winds will pick up heading into Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible in the Twin Cities, while farther to the southwest, a Wind Advisory is in effect. Parts of southwest Minnesota could have winds gusting 45 to 50 mph at times on Tuesday. The stronger winds will push temperatures into the 60s across the southern half of the state, including the Twin Cities metro.

Winds calm down again on Wednesday, and that will keep temperatures in the 50s. The strong southwest winds return on Thursday, and so do highs in the 60s. Another cold front swings in late Thursday, turning winds back to the northwest, and driving in much cooler air on Friday. Expect highs in the low to mid 40s for the end of the work week. There is a small chance for a light rain shower ahead of the front on Friday, with the best chances north and east of the Twin Cities. The upcoming weekend should be dry, with more above average high temperatures in the low 50s. As we get into next week, rain chances will go up, and temperatures will go back down.