Turning warmer Monday with spotty rain chances

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for August 27, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Back-to-back weekend days with highs in the 70s! It felt a little chilly compared to the dangerous heat last week. Overall, this week’s forecast will have more warm days ahead, but no record highs. On Monday, a cold front drops across Minnesota and Wisconsin in the afternoon. Ahead of the front, temperatures get into the low and mid 80s with a little mugginess in the air. Spotty showers and t-showers develop in the afternoon, mainly from the Twin Cities to the north and east. Brief downpours are possible, and severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures drop closer to 80° on Tuesday, then another warm ridge builds over the middle of the country. Highs climb into the mid and upper 80s by the end of the work week, then flirt with 90° heading into Labor Day Weekend. Unfortunately, rain chances are few and far between. More spotty showers and a few t-showers are possible Thursday into Friday. Expect drought conditions to get worse across Minnesota and Wisconsin over the next week.