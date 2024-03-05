Turning warmer in the Twin Cities with some snow up north

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for March 5, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The weather remains quiet for most of Minnesota through the middle of the week. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the far northwest corner of the state on Wednesday afternoon through the night. Up to an inch of snow is possible from about Fergus Falls to Hibbing, an inch or two around Bemidji and International Falls, and 2 to 4 inches closer to Rosseau.

For the southern half of the state, southeast winds pick up on Wednesday. They pull temperatures into the low 50s around the Twin Cities. A very weak cold front will try to drop some sprinkles or flurries in central Minnesota Wednesday night into Thursday. There is a low chance anything makes it into the Twin Cities. The metro gets one more day in the low 50s Thursday, then north west winds are back by Friday. Highs fall into the low and mid 40s over the weekend. Keep the shorts handy, because temperatures will likely be in the 60s for at least a few days next week.