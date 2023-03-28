TUESDAY WEATHER FORECAST

Unseasonably Cold temperatures for March continue across Minnesota today and through the rest of the Week as Winter just won’t give up.

Thursday a Strong Storm System will be over Nebraska and this will push Rain and T-Storms into the Twin Cities, southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening while in the Colder Air to the north will cause Heavy Snow to develop over northern Minnesota and west into the Dakotas. Strong to Severe T-Storms will be possible over Nebraska and western Iowa on Thursday and even Small Hail possible in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota Thursday evening into Friday morning with the Thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts of 1” possible in Twin Cities and surrounding area Thursday into Friday.

Colder temperatures on Friday in the Twin Cities will cause Rain to Mix with Snow Friday afternoon and change to Snow Friday evening with Snow ending early Saturday and Snow Accumulations ranging from 1” to 2”. Heavy Snow with +5” Snow Accumulations possible from North Dakota and east into northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin from Thursday evening to early Saturday morning.

The current Snowcover across MN & northwest WI has 2” to 5” of Water with even 10”of Water in spots Stored Up in the Snow & this Melted Snow Water will be released into River Waters once Snow starts to melt.

Some of the most intense Flooding in Minnesota and Wisconsin likely to be experienced along St.Croix River from Stillwater, Hudson, Afton, Hastings to Prescott,WI. Smaller Rivers such as the Crow River in Delano/Mayer area and Vermilion River in Farmington and Hastings and southeast Dakota County area and Cannon River in Cannon Falls/Northfield area will also likely have Flooding too. Now is the time to plan and prepare for Snowmelt Flooding if your area has had Snowmelt Flooding Problems in the past.

TODAY:

Sunny early then Increasing Clouds in the afternoon.

HIGH: 37 Degrees.

Wind: West-Southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mainly Cloudy with Flurries and Cold.

LOW: 14 Degrees.

Wind: West-Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy early in the morning with Flurries then becoming Sunny but Cold for late March.

HIGH: 32 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 18 Degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS