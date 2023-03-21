Tuesday Weather Forecast:

Mainly Cloudy Today in the Twin Cities with Rain Sprinkles possible at times this afternoon then an area of widespread Rain approaching Twin Cities from the west after 8 p.m. and the Rain will fall overnight until 7 a.m. Wednesday with .15” to .25” of Rainfall expected. Farther north to the north of Saint Cloud it will be Colder with Snow Falling from Aberdeen, South Dakota east to Duluth and Hayward, Wisconsin. The Heaviest Snow of +6” will fall from Fargo, North Dakota to Bemidji and the rest of northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin will see 2” to 4” of Snow including the Brainerd, Duluth, Hinckley and Grantsburg, Wisconsin areas.

The 113 Consecutive Days of +1” Snow Depth in Twin Cities continues & deeper Snowcover in northern MN & northwest WI adds to Expected Significant Snowmelt Flooding this month into April.

The current Snowcover across MN & northwest WI has 3” to 6” of Water with even 10”of Water in spots Stored Up in the Snow & this Melted Snow Water will be released into River Waters once Snow starts to melt.

Some of the most intense Flooding in Minnesota and Wisconsin likely to be experienced along St.Croix River from Stillwater, Hudson, Afton, Hastings to Prescott,WI. Smaller Rivers such as the Crow in Delano and Mayer and Vermilion River in Farmington and southeast Dakota County and Cannon River in Cannon Falls and Northfield will also likely have Flooding too. Now is the time to plan and prepare for Snowmelt Flooding if your area has had Snowmelt Flooding Problems in the past.

TODAY:

Mostly Cloudy and Breezy with Sprinkles possible.

HIGH: 40 Degrees.

Wind: East at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy and Breezy with Areas of Fog and Rain after 8 p.m. Chance for Rain after 8 p.m. is 100%.

LOW: 38 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mainly Cloudy and Breezy with Rain until 7 a.m. then Peeks of Sun and Breezy in the afternoon. Chance for Rain until 7 a.m. is 100%.

HIGH: 40 Degrees.

Wind: West at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 26 Degrees. ( Light Snow possible )

JONATHAN YUHAS