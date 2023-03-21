Tuesday Weather Forecast:

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Mainly Cloudy Today in the Twin Cities with Rain Sprinkles possible at times this afternoon then an area of widespread Rain approaching Twin Cities from the west after 8 p.m. and the Rain will fall overnight until 7 a.m. Wednesday with .15” to .25” of Rainfall expected. Farther north to the north of Saint Cloud it will be Colder with Snow Falling from Aberdeen, South Dakota east to Duluth and Hayward, Wisconsin.  The Heaviest Snow of +6” will fall from Fargo, North Dakota to Bemidji and the rest of northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin will see 2” to 4” of Snow including the Brainerd, Duluth, Hinckley and Grantsburg, Wisconsin areas. 

The 113 Consecutive Days of +1” Snow Depth in Twin Cities continues & deeper Snowcover in northern MN & northwest WI adds to Expected Significant Snowmelt Flooding this month into April.

The current Snowcover across MN & northwest WI has 3” to 6” of Water with even 10”of Water in spots Stored Up in the Snow & this Melted Snow Water will be released into River Waters once Snow starts to melt.

Some of the most intense Flooding in Minnesota and Wisconsin likely to be experienced along St.Croix River from Stillwater, Hudson, Afton, Hastings to Prescott,WI. Smaller Rivers such as the Crow in Delano and Mayer and Vermilion River in Farmington and southeast Dakota County and Cannon River in Cannon Falls and Northfield will also likely have Flooding too. Now is the time to plan and prepare for Snowmelt Flooding if your area has had Snowmelt Flooding Problems in the past.

TODAY:  

Mostly  Cloudy  and  Breezy  with  Sprinkles  possible. 

HIGH:  40  Degrees.  

Wind:  East  at  10  to  15  mph.

TONIGHT:   

Cloudy  and  Breezy  with  Areas  of  Fog  and  Rain  after  8  p.m.  Chance  for  Rain  after  8  p.m.  is  100%.

LOW:   38  Degrees.  

Wind:  Southeast  at  10  to  15  mph.  

WEDNESDAY:    

Mainly  Cloudy  and  Breezy  with  Rain  until  7  a.m.  then  Peeks  of  Sun  and  Breezy  in  the  afternoon.  Chance  for  Rain  until  7  a.m.  is  100%. 

HIGH:  40  Degrees.  

Wind:  West  at  10  to  15  mph.

WEDNESDAY  NIGHT:   

LOW:   26  Degrees.   (  Light  Snow  possible  )  

JONATHAN YUHAS