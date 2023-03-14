TUESDAY WEATHER FORECAST

Twin Cities as Today March 14th is at 80.3” Snowfall for the 2022/23 Winter Season which makes this the 8th Snowiest Winter on Record and more Snow expected this Thursday and Friday – the current 7th Snowiest Winter on Record is 81.3” in 1961/1962 and with 1” to 4” possible this Thursday and Friday more Snow Records likely to fall. The Snowiest Winter on Record is 98.6” in 1983/84 and 2nd Snowiest in 1981/82 at 95.0” and 3rd Snowiest at 88.9” in 1950/51. Recently Snowfall in 2017/18 was 10th Snowiest at 78.3” but this Winter 2022/23 has now pushed the 2017/18 Snowfall Season to 11th Snowiest on Record. Average Winter Snowfall is 51”. Currently the Twin Cities is 3 feet and 5 inches Above Average to date.

The current Snow Depth in Twin Cities is from 10” to 16” with even up to 20” in some spots. The possibility of more Snow this week will continue to increase the Risk for Snow Melt Flooding in late March and early April. The Combination of Higher Sun Angle and eventually Warmer temperatures will cause a Rapid Snowmelt by April and every day Snow does not Melt now through the end of March will continue to Increase the Snow Melt Flood Risk especially on Mississippi, Minnesota and Saint Croix Rivers. Now is the time to take Action if you have had Flood problems in past years of Spring Snow Melt.

TODAY:

Mainly Sunny and Breezy.

HIGH: 34 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy and Breezy.

LOW: 30 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Cloudy and Breezy.

HIGH: 45 Degrees.

Wind: South at 15 to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 36 Degrees. ( Rain Developing overnight )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY……………….…40 / 29 Rain, T-Storms changing to Snow in the afternoon with Snow Accumulations of 1” to 3” in the evening. Chance for Rain, T-Storms changing to Snow is 90%.

FRIDAY…(St.Pats Day)….29 / 13 Cloudy & Windy with Snow mainly in the morning then Snow Showers and Windy in the afternoon with Cold Conditions. Snow Accumulations of 1” to 3” possible in the AM. Chance for Snow is 70%.

JONATHAN YUHAS