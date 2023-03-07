TUESDAY WEATHER FORECAST

The Twin Cities has already seen 74.7” of Snow this Season and Average Winter Snowfall is 51” but another 6” to 9” of Snow is possible over the next week. The Snowiest Winter on Record was 98.6” in 1983/1984.

Light Snow Mixed with Light Drizzle possible Wednesday across Minnesota including the Twin Cities between 2 a.m. and 11 p.m. Wednesday. Snow Amounts will be from 1” to 2” in central Minnesota and 1” or less in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota.

Winter Storm moves into area on Thursday with Snow first in extreme southern Minnesota on the Iowa border after 7 a.m. Thursday then moving north into the Twin Cities after 10 a.m. Thursday with Heavy Snow possible across all of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Thursday into early Friday. Next Chance for Snow is Saturday evening into Sunday morning with 1” to 3” possible statewide.

TODAY:

Cloud and Sun Mix.

HIGH: 38 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: ( Full Moon )

Partly to Mostly Cloudy with Light Snow and Patchy Freezing Drizzle after 4 a.m.

LOW: 30 Degrees.

Wind: East at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy with Light Snow and Drizzle. Snow Accumulations of 1”. Chance for Light Snow is 70%.

HIGH: 36 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 30 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY…………..…34 / 30 Cloudy with Snow and Accumulation likely with 6” to 9” possible by Friday morning. Chance for Snow is 90%. WINTER STORM WATCH THURSDAY

FRIDAY…………………..33 / 26 Cloudy with Snow which may be Heavy in the morning then Snow tapers to Flurries in the afternoon. Chance for Snow is 90%.

JONATHAN YUHAS