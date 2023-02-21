Tuesday Morning Forecast

WINTER STORM WARNING 3 p.m. TUESDAY THROUGH 6 p.m. THURSDAY – 13” to 23” of Snow possible in Twin Cities from 2 waves of Heavy Snow with from Tuesday afternoon to Thursday evening.

Weather Conditions:

Now – 1pm Tuesday: AM Sun then Cloudy but No Problems Expected before 1pm.

1pm Tuesday – 10am Wednesday: Moderate Snow with 3” to 6” – Tue. Evening & Wed. Morning Moderate Delays Likely.

10am – 4pm Wednesday: Flurries or Light Snow but No Major Problems expected.

4pm Wednesday – 10pm Thursday: Heavy Snow with Major Delays Likely including Airport Delays and School Closing. Snow could fall at 1” to 2” per hour. 10” to 17” of Snow 4pm Wednesday to 10pm Thursday.

10pm Thursday – 10am Friday: Snow Tapering to Flurries but Gusty Winds will cause Blowing Snow especially open areas. 13” to 23” Snow Amounts ( Tuesday through Thursday ) will cause Major Delays but Weather will Improve Friday afternoon with Sunshine and Decreasing Winds.

Most Likely Times for Delays –

1pm Tuesday to 10am Wednesday – MODERATE DELAYS – Falling Snow

4pm Wednesday – 10pm Thursday – MAJOR DELAYS – Heavy Snow & White Out Conditions.

8pm Thursday – 9am Friday – MAJOR to MODERATE DELAYS – Blowing Snow and Snow Removal.

One thing that has the possibility of lower Snow Amounts Wednesday and Thursday is Thunderstorms from Illinois, Missouri and south into Arkansas and Mississippi that could block some of the Moisture from reaching Minnesota and Wisconsin but areas of Thunder Snow over southern Minnesota Thursday will enhance Snowfall Amounts in Isolated areas. Right now best to monitor updated forecast and avoid travels Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning as Heavy Snow and Blowing Snow will likely cause widespread problems across the area.

TODAY: * WINTER STORM WARNING 3 p.m. TUESDAY THROUGH 6 p.m. THURSDAY

Cloudy with Snow after 1 p.m. – Snow Accumulations of 2” to 4” from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Chance for Snow after 1 p.m. is 100%.

HIGH: 20 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT

Mainly Cloudy, Windy and Cold.

LOW: 19 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy with Snow tapering to Flurries by 10 a.m. then Flurries in the afternoon with Heavy Snow Developing after 4 p.m. Snow Accumulations of 3” to 6” from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday then another 4” to 8” Snow 4 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday and another 6” to 9” of Snow 6 a.m. Thursday. Chance for Snow is 100%.

HIGH: 25 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 18 Degrees. Heavy Snow and Blowing Snow.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY……….21 / -4 Below Cloudy & Windy with Heavy Snow in the morning & afternoon then Blowing Snow in the evening. Thunder Snow will be possible too producing intense snowfall. Snow Accumulations of 6” to 9” with Storm Total from Tuesday to Thursday of 13” to 23”. Chance for Snow is 100%.

FRIDAY……………..12 / 10 AM Clouds & Blowing Snow then Sunny with Lighter Winds in the afternoon.