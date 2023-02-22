Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for February 21, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Wren Clair.

A Winter Storm WARNING is in effect for the Twin Cities metro, as well as parts of western, central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

A Blizzard WARNING is in effect for southwest Minnesota Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

Our first round of snow is in place and will bring about 3-6+ inches across most of central and southern Minnesota, through western Wisconsin by early Wednesday morning. There will be a narrow band where 6-8 inches of snow is possible, but that is more likely for the south metro, and even more south and west of the Twin Cities.

Tomorrow morning we see a break in the intensity of the snow, but the morning commute is still likely to be slower due to the overnight snow and light AM snow. Heavier snow returns Wednesday afternoon (more so mid-to late afternoon), first across southern MN. Blizzard conditions are likely from late Wednesday afternoon all the way through Thursday evening (which is when winds out of the NE will be the strongest, gusting to 45 mph) with blowing and drifting snow and falling snow leading to whiteout conditions and nearly impassable roadways.

Snow totals will this second round will range from 10-16 inches for most. Plan ahead now to stay off the of roads especially Wednesday PM through Thursday evening.