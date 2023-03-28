Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for March 28, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Some light snow is quickly moving through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin late Tuesday afternoon. A dusting of snow is possible north of the Twin Cities, and parts of the north metro will see a few snowflakes. Behind the snow, it is going to get COLD again tonight! Lows fall into the low teens in most of the metro, but some suburbs could drop into the single digits. In central and western Minnesota, lows get below zero, and wind chills could be between -10° and -15°. Even though there is a lot of sun around Wednesday, highs stay in the teens and 20s in most of Minnesota. Low 30s are possible in western Wisconsin.

The end of the week will be active. There are two quick-moving systems moving across the Midwest. The first is Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. This will be all rain in the Twin Cities with snow north of Mille Lacs. You might hear a few rumbles of thunder with the rain Thursday night into early Friday! The second system is Friday afternoon through early Saturday. This starts as rain in the Twin Cities, but changes over to all snow overnight. 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible from southwest Minnesota through the Twin Cities, north through Duluth.

I’ll end this forecast with something positive: The first 50°+ day for the Twin Cities is Sunday! That’s your day to enjoy some beautiful weather, maybe even finally get the Christmas decorations down.