Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for March 21, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of western and northern Minnesota Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning.

There was a narrow band of steady snow that moved through parts of the metro around midday Tuesday. The more widespread area of rain and snow will move in later this evening. All snow is likely north of a Morris to St. Cloud to Hinckley line. 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible in Alexandria, Brainerd, and Hinckley. North of Brainerd, 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible.

Farther south, all rain is likely from the Twin Cities to the Iowa border. Expect cold rain around the metro after 10:00 PM, then getting out of here before the morning drive. Temperatures will be staying in the low to mid 30s, so refreeze is unlikely for the places that get rain. The next chance of snow flies through southern Minnesota Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This likely stays south of the Twin Cities, but an inch or so of snow is possible in Mankato, Owatonna, and Rochester.

Snow disappears from the forecast by the end of the week. Highs become more seasonable, reaching the low and mid 40s this weekend. There will be another chance of snow in the Midwest Friday night into Saturday morning. At this point, any accumulations would be closer to Rochester and La Crosse, but it is close enough that even a small shift could cause some impacts in Minnesota and western Wisconsin Saturday morning.