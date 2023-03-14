Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for March 14, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

South winds are picking up this afternoon, and will eventually bring in warmer temperatures across Minnesota and Wisconsin. We have to wait for a warm front to lift north overnight before we feel that warm-up. Even with a lot of clouds late tonight through Wednesday, temperatures climb into the low and mid 40s Wednesday afternoon. South winds gusting up to 30 mph might make it feel a little cooler than that.

The late week storm system is starting to come into focus. Light rain is likely to start on Thursday, and then it changes over to snow by the afternoon and evening. Since temperatures will be relatively warm before the snow, roads likely stay wet through the Thursday evening commute. However, as temperatures fall through the evening, snow will start to stick, and roads likely get slippery overnight. It is moving a little faster, pushing the accumulating snow into Wisconsin early on Friday. A couple inches of snow is possible through Friday morning. More snow showers and cold winds continue Friday afternoon through Saturday.