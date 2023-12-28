Tracking a chance for weekend flakes – Chris

Happy Thursday, friends! The day starts with clouds and a few flurries could develop southeast of the metro into the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little milder with highs in the middle 30s. Clouds will decrease in the nighttime hours with lows falling into the middle 20s. Temps close to 40 could return by Friday, with highs 15 to 20 degrees above average! This comes with a return of sunshine as clouds finally begin to break up with the arrival of drier air.

The final weekend of the new year will be a little cooler, only a few degrees above average with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. There is also a chance of light snow, mainly across Eastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, Saturday night into Sunday.

Enjoy the calm, there are signs of patterns changing into January!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece