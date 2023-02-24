Today’s Weather Forecast

Good Friday morning!

We are starting with a cold morning after the 21st largest storm ever recorded across the Twin Cities area.

The official snow amount from yesterday and the day before was 13.4” and that makes the storm one of the largest we’ve measured here in over 140 years of record keeping.

The snow is gone and now it is the cold that will be with us today.

Temperatures this morning are below zero and the wind chills are near -20 early this morning.

Sunshine will fade today and we may see ½” of snow or so tonight, but no big storms are on the horizon.

A mix of snow and rain will develop Sunday night and Monday, but no significant accumulations are in the forecast.

The weekend will warm before our next system moves in by Sunday night, so let’s enjoy that bit of great news!

Have a nice weekend!

Ken