THURSDAY WEATHER FORECAST

Calmer Weather Today in the Twin Cities and across Minnesota with Skies gradually becoming Partly Cloudy late this afternoon in Twin Cities area. The next storm system moves through Minnesota Sunday evening into Monday with Mix of Snow and Rain in Twin Cities, southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin while central and northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin could see couple inches of Snow Monday.

Winter Storm will bring +5” of Snow on Friday from northern Illinois and east into northern Indiana and Michigan with up to 12” of Snow in central Michigan. The Snow will fall from Chicago to Detroit and could cause some significant flight delays Friday especially in Detroit.

TODAY:

Cloudy in the morning then Peeks of Sun in the afternoon.

HIGH: 32 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph

TONIGHT

Mostly Cloudy.

LOW: 22 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy.

HIGH: 39 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 20 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY…….…37 / 18 Cloud & Sun Mix.

SUNDAY……………40 / 32 Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Breezy with Light Snow/Rain Mix after 10 p.m. Chance for Light Snow/Rain Mix after 10 p.m. is 60%.

MONDAY………….38 / 30 Cloudy & Windy with Light Snow/Rain Mix possible. Chance for Light Snow/Rain Mix is 70%.

JONATHAN YUHAS