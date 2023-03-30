THURSDAY WEATHER FORECAST

WINTER STORM WATCH FOR TWIN CITIES FRIDAY EVENING INTO SATURDAY MORNING FOR HEAVY SNOW ( 6”-10” ) AND FREEZING RAIN ICE ACCUMULATIONS.

Powerful Storm System will move into the Midwest Today and bring all kinds of Weather from Freezing Rain to Severe T-Storms. The Twin Cities will see Freezing Rain, Snow, Sleet, Rain and T-Storms Today into tonight and through Friday afternoon then Colder Air will change Rain to Heavy Snow with Significant Heavy Snowfall of 6” to 10” of Snow in the Twin Cities Friday night into Saturday morning along with High Winds that could cause White Out Conditions. The weight of the Heavy Snow will probably cause power outages Friday night into Saturday morning.

T-Storms this afternoon through Friday morning could produce Small Hail at times in the Twin Cities too. Severe T-Storms likely Friday afternoon from the Minnesota/Iowa border and south this evening into Friday afternoon. Tornado Outbreak is possible along a line from Mason City, Iowa to Dubuque, Iowa and points south Friday afternoon and Large Hail and Damaging Winds possible with Severe T-Storms along a line Friday afternoon from Albert Lea to Rochester to Winona and points south Friday afternoon.

The current Snowcover across MN & northwest WI has 2” to 5” of Water with even 9”of Water in spots Stored Up in the Snow & this Melted Snow Water will be released into River Waters once Snow starts to melt.

Some of the most intense Flooding in Minnesota and Wisconsin in April is likely to be experienced along St.Croix River from Stillwater, Hudson, Afton, Hastings to Prescott,WI. Smaller Rivers such as the Crow River in Delano/Mayer area and Vermilion River in Farmington and Hastings and southeast Dakota County area and Cannon River in Cannon Falls/Northfield area will also likely have Flooding too. Now is the time to plan and prepare for Snowmelt Flooding if your area has had Snowmelt Flooding Problems in the past.

TODAY:

Mostly Cloudy and Windy with Flurries this morning then Rain and T-Storms developing after 1 p.m. T-Storms could produce Small Hail at times this afternoon and evening. Chance for Rain and T-Storms after 1 p.m. is 100%.

HIGH: 40 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 10 to 20 mph. Higher Gusts near T-Storms.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy and Windy with Rain and T-Storms – T-Storms could produce Small Hail and Heavy Downpours. Chance for Rain and T-Storms is 100%.

LOW: 38 Degrees.

Wind: East-Northeast at 15 to 25 mph. Higher Gusts near T-Storms.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy and Windy with Rain and T-Storms then Heavy Snow after 7 p.m. with 6” to 10” of Snow Accumulation by Saturday morning. Chance for Rain and T-Storms is 100%. Chance for Snow is 100%.

HIGH: 40 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 15 to 30 mph. Higher Gust near T-Storms.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 26 Degrees. ( 6” to 10” Snow )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY…………36 / 30 Cloudy with Snow ending by 7 a.m. Strong Gusty Northwest Winds in the morning then Decreasing Winds in the afternoon. Chance for AM Snow is 100%.

SUNDAY…………….50 / 32 Mainly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer.

JONATHAN YUHAS