THURSDAY WEATHER FORECAST

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

WINTER STORM WATCH FOR TWIN CITIES FRIDAY EVENING INTO SATURDAY MORNING FOR HEAVY SNOW ( 6”-10” ) AND FREEZING RAIN ICE ACCUMULATIONS. 

Powerful Storm System will move into the Midwest Today and bring all kinds of Weather from Freezing Rain to Severe T-Storms.  The Twin Cities will see Freezing Rain, Snow, Sleet, Rain and T-Storms Today into tonight and through Friday afternoon then Colder Air will change Rain to Heavy Snow with Significant Heavy Snowfall of 6” to 10” of Snow in the Twin Cities Friday night into Saturday morning along with High Winds that could cause White Out Conditions.  The weight of the Heavy Snow will probably cause power outages Friday night into Saturday morning.     

T-Storms this afternoon through Friday morning could produce Small Hail at times in the Twin Cities too.  Severe T-Storms likely Friday afternoon from the Minnesota/Iowa border and south this evening into Friday afternoon.  Tornado Outbreak is possible along a line from Mason City, Iowa to Dubuque, Iowa and points south Friday afternoon and Large Hail and Damaging Winds possible with Severe T-Storms along a line Friday afternoon from Albert Lea to Rochester to Winona and points south Friday afternoon. 

The current Snowcover across MN & northwest WI has 2” to 5” of Water with even 9”of Water in spots Stored Up in the Snow & this Melted Snow Water will be released into River Waters once Snow starts to melt.

Some of the most intense Flooding in Minnesota and Wisconsin in April is likely to be experienced along St.Croix River from Stillwater, Hudson, Afton, Hastings to Prescott,WI. Smaller Rivers such as the Crow River in Delano/Mayer area and Vermilion River in Farmington and Hastings and southeast Dakota County area  and Cannon River in Cannon Falls/Northfield area will also likely have Flooding too.  Now is the time to plan and prepare for Snowmelt Flooding if your area has had Snowmelt Flooding Problems in the past.

TODAY:  

Mostly  Cloudy  and  Windy  with  Flurries  this  morning  then  Rain  and  T-Storms  developing  after  1  p.m.  T-Storms  could  produce  Small  Hail  at times  this  afternoon  and  evening.  Chance  for  Rain  and  T-Storms  after  1  p.m.  is  100%.    

HIGH:  40  Degrees.  

Wind:  East-Southeast  at  10  to  20  mph.  Higher  Gusts  near  T-Storms.   

TONIGHT:   

Cloudy  and  Windy  with  Rain  and  T-Storms  –  T-Storms  could  produce  Small  Hail  and  Heavy  Downpours.  Chance  for  Rain  and  T-Storms  is  100%.  

LOW:   38  Degrees.  

Wind:  East-Northeast  at  15  to  25  mph.  Higher  Gusts  near  T-Storms.    

FRIDAY:    

Cloudy  and  Windy  with  Rain  and  T-Storms  then  Heavy  Snow  after  7  p.m.  with  6”  to  10”  of  Snow  Accumulation  by  Saturday  morning.   Chance  for  Rain  and  T-Storms  is  100%.  Chance  for  Snow  is  100%. 

HIGH:  40  Degrees.  

Wind:   Northeast  at  15  to  30  mph.  Higher  Gust  near  T-Storms. 

FRIDAY  NIGHT:   

LOW:   26  Degrees.   (  6”  to  10”  Snow  )

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY…………36 / 30  Cloudy with  Snow  ending  by  7  a.m.  Strong  Gusty  Northwest  Winds  in  the morning then Decreasing Winds in the afternoon.  Chance for AM Snow is 100%.

SUNDAY…………….50 / 32  Mainly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer.

