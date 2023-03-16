THURSDAY WEATHER FORECAST

Rain changing to Snow after 1pm in Twin Cities with 1” to 3” by this evening along with temperatures falling into low 30s by 5pm. Snow and temperatures falling below freezing into the 20s tonight and 10s Friday morning will likely cause Slippery Conditions for Thursday evening and Friday morning Rush Hour.

Twin Cities as Today March 16th is at 80.3” Snowfall for the 2022/23 Winter Season which makes this the 8th Snowiest Winter on Record and more Snow expected this Thursday and Friday – the current 7th Snowiest Winter on Record is 81.3” in 1961/1962 and with 1” to 3” possible this Thursday and Friday more Snow Records likely to fall. The Snowiest Winter on Record is 98.6” in 1983/84 and 2nd Snowiest in 1981/82 at 95.0” and 3rd Snowiest at 88.9” in 1950/51. Recently Snowfall in 2017/18 was 10th Snowiest at 78.3” but this Winter 2022/23 has now pushed the 2017/18 Snowfall Season to 11th Snowiest on Record. Average Winter Snowfall is 51”. Currently the Twin Cities is 3 feet and 5 inches Above Average to date.

The current Snow Depth in Twin Cities is from 10” to 16” with even up to 20” in some spots. The possibility of more Snow this week will continue to increase the Risk for Snow Melt Flooding in late March and early April. The Combination of Higher Sun Angle and eventually Warmer temperatures will cause a Rapid Snowmelt by April and every day Snow does not Melt now through the end of March will continue to Increase the Snow Melt Flood Risk especially on Mississippi, Minnesota and Saint Croix Rivers. Now is the time to take Action if you have had Flood problems in past years of Spring Snow Melt.

TODAY: ** WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR 1” TO 3” SNOW **

Cloudy and Breezy with Rain changing to Snow after 1 p.m. with 1” to 3” Snow Accumulations by 7 p.m. Highest Snow Amounts on west side of Metro. Chance for Rain changing to Snow is 100%.

HIGH: 36 Degrees falling to near 30 degrees by 5 p.m.

Wind: North at 20 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: ** WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LIGHT SNOW & GUSTY WINDS UNTIL 7AM FRIDAY **

Cloudy, Windy and Cold with Flurries.

LOW: 16 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills 0 to -5 Below ).

Wind: Northwest at 25 to 35 mph and Higher Gusts.

FRIDAY: ( Saint Patrick’s Day )

Partly to Mostly Cloudy with Snow Showers on and off but no Snow Accumulation also Windy and Very Cold for mid March.

HIGH: 20 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills 5 to 10 Degrees ).

Wind: Northwest at 15 to 30 mph and Higher Gusts.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 13 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY……………..…………….24 / 9 AM Clouds & Light Snow with 1” or less otherwise Windy & Partly Cloudy & Unseasonably Cold for March. Chance for AM Light Snow is 50%.

SUNDAY……………………………..30 / 16 Mostly Sunny & Cold for Mid March.

MONDAY.(Spring Begins).….40 / 22 Sunny with Light Winds.

TUESDAY……………………….……45 / 31 Sunny & Warmer.

WEDNESDAY……………….….….47 / 36 Partly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Showers. Chance for Scattered Rain Showers is 50%.

JONATHAN YUHAS