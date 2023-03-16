THURSDAY WEATHER FORECAST

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

 Rain changing to Snow after 1pm in Twin Cities with 1” to 3” by this evening along with temperatures falling into low 30s by 5pm.  Snow and temperatures falling below freezing into the 20s tonight and 10s Friday morning will likely cause Slippery Conditions for Thursday evening and Friday morning Rush Hour. 

Twin Cities as Today March 16th is at 80.3” Snowfall for the 2022/23 Winter Season which makes this the 8th Snowiest Winter on Record and more Snow expected this Thursday and Friday – the current 7th Snowiest Winter on Record is 81.3” in 1961/1962 and with 1” to 3” possible this Thursday and Friday more Snow Records likely to fall. The Snowiest Winter on Record is 98.6” in 1983/84 and 2nd Snowiest in 1981/82 at 95.0” and 3rd Snowiest at 88.9” in 1950/51. Recently Snowfall in 2017/18 was 10th  Snowiest at 78.3” but this Winter 2022/23 has now pushed the 2017/18 Snowfall Season to 11th Snowiest on Record.  Average Winter Snowfall is 51”.  Currently the Twin Cities is 3 feet and 5 inches Above Average to date.

The current Snow Depth in Twin Cities is from 10” to 16” with even up to 20” in some spots.  The possibility of more Snow this week will continue to increase the Risk for Snow Melt Flooding in late March and early April. The Combination of Higher Sun Angle and eventually Warmer temperatures will cause a Rapid Snowmelt by April and every day Snow does not Melt now through the end of March will continue to Increase the Snow Melt Flood Risk especially on Mississippi, Minnesota and Saint Croix Rivers.  Now is the time to take Action if you have had Flood problems in past years of Spring Snow Melt.

TODAY:   ** WINTER  WEATHER  ADVISORY  FOR  1”  TO  3”  SNOW **

Cloudy  and  Breezy  with  Rain  changing  to  Snow  after  1  p.m.  with  1”  to  3”  Snow  Accumulations  by  7  p.m.  Highest  Snow  Amounts  on  west  side  of  Metro.  Chance  for  Rain  changing  to  Snow  is  100%.

HIGH:  36  Degrees  falling  to  near  30  degrees  by  5  p.m.  

Wind:  North  at  20  to  25  mph.  

TONIGHT:   ** WINTER  WEATHER  ADVISORY  FOR  LIGHT  SNOW  &  GUSTY  WINDS  UNTIL  7AM  FRIDAY **

Cloudy,  Windy  and  Cold  with  Flurries. 

LOW:   16  Degrees.  (  Wind-Chills  0  to  -5  Below  ).  

Wind:  Northwest  at  25  to  35  mph  and  Higher  Gusts.   

FRIDAY:    ( Saint Patrick’s Day  )

Partly  to Mostly  Cloudy  with  Snow  Showers  on  and  off  but  no  Snow  Accumulation  also  Windy  and  Very  Cold  for  mid  March. 

HIGH:  20  Degrees.  (  Wind-Chills  5  to  10  Degrees  ). 

Wind:  Northwest  at  15  to  30  mph  and  Higher  Gusts.   

FRIDAY  NIGHT:   

LOW:   13  Degrees.   

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY……………..…………….24 / 9  AM Clouds & Light Snow with 1” or less otherwise Windy & Partly Cloudy & Unseasonably Cold for March.  Chance for AM Light Snow is 50%. 

SUNDAY……………………………..30 / 16  Mostly Sunny & Cold for Mid March. 

MONDAY.(Spring Begins).….40 / 22  Sunny with Light Winds. 

TUESDAY……………………….……45 / 31  Sunny & Warmer. 

WEDNESDAY……………….….….47 / 36  Partly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Showers. Chance for Scattered Rain Showers is 50%.    

JONATHAN YUHAS