THURSDAY WEATHER FORECAST

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY TODAY UNTIL 6am for TWIN CITIES with Snow possibly Mixed with Drizzle at times. Snow Accumulations will be 2” to 4” during the daylight hours ( heaviest south of the downtown areas ) then another 1” to 2” of Snow Tonight into Friday morning.

Moderate Snow in Twin Cities from 10am Today to 6am Friday with 3”-6” Accumulations & higher Accumulations of 6”-12” toward Rochester, La Crosse, Dubuque, Madison & Milwaukee.

More Snow with 2”-4” Accumulations Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning all across Minnesota and Gusty Winds causing Blowing Snow in open areas especially western Minnesota.

Twin Cities as of Today (4am Thursday March 9) at 75.3” Snowfall for the 2022/23 Winter Season – Snowfall Today through Sunday expected at 5”-10” which would put the Season Snow Total on the low end at 80.3” to 85.3” on the high end.

Once Twin Cities passes 78.3” of Snowfall over the next few days it will put this Winter of 2022/23 Snowfall in top 10 Snowiest Winter Seasons. The Snowiest on Record is 98.6” in 1983/84 and 2nd Snowiest in 1981/82 at 95.0” and 3rd Snowiest at 88.9” in 1950/51. Recently Snowfall in 2017/18 was 10th Snowiest at 78.3”. Average Winter Snowfall is 51”.

Active Weather continues next week but this time the Twin Cities in the Warm Sector of a Storm System meaning Rain and T-Storms possible with temperatures near 50 degrees next Thursday March 16. Temperatures above freezing ( 32 degrees ) and additional Snow and Rain next 7 days will Increase Risk for Snowmelt Flooding across the state.

TODAY:

Cloudy with Light Snow and Drizzle in the morning then Moderate Snow after 11 a.m. with Snow Accumulations of 2” to 4” by 7 p.m. Chance for Snow is 100%.

HIGH: 35 Degrees.

Wind: East at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Snow tapering to Flurries by 6 a.m. Friday. Additional Snow Accumulations of 1” to 2” through 6 a.m. Friday. Total Snow Accumulations 3” to 6” Thursday into Friday morning. Chance for Snow until 6 a.m. is 100%.

LOW: 28 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy with Light Snow until 6 a.m. then Cloudy in the morning and becoming Partly Cloudy in the afternoon. Chance for Snow until 4 a.m. is 90%.

HIGH: 34 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 26 Degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS