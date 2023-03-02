Thursday Evening Forecast

Calmer Weather Today in the Twin Cities and across Minnesota with Skies gradually becoming Partly Cloudy late this afternoon in Twin Cities area. The next storm system moves through Minnesota Sunday evening into Monday with Mix of Snow and Rain in Twin Cities, southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin while central and northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin could see couple inches of Snow Monday.

Winter Storm will bring +5” of Snow on Friday from northern Illinois and east into northern Indiana and Michigan with up to 12” of Snow in central Michigan. The Snow will fall from Chicago to Detroit and could cause some significant flight delays Friday especially in Detroit.