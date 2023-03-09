Here’s your Thursday evening forecast for March 9, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, and northwest Wisconsin Thursday night into early Friday.

Light snow has been falling for several hours around the Twin Cities. However, the sun needs to get lower in the sky before it starts to stick to the roads. That will happen Thursday evening, so plan on slippery roads from the end of the PM commute through early Friday morning. Snow totals will generally be 3 or 4 inches in the metro. There could be some 2 inch totals in the north metro, and some 5 inch totals in the south metro. Any snow showers should wind down quickly around sunrise Friday. The rest of Friday will be cloudy and seasonably cool, with highs in the mid 30s.

Another round of light to steady snow is likely on Saturday. Light snow starts in the morning in western Minnesota, then spreads east into the Twin Cities before noon. Steadier bands of snow are likely in the afternoon and evening. Just like today’s snow, it will take a few hours before it starts to stick to the roads. Another 3 to 5 inches is possible across most of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Plan on slippery roads Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Scattered snow showers continue on Sunday, and that could add another inch or so.

By the middle of next week, temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40°. That will help to melt some snow, and it also means that a rain/snow mix is possible when moisture returns late Wednesday into Thursday.