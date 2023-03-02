Thursday evening forecast
UPDATED AT: March 2, 2023 at 3:51 PM
METEOROLOGIST: Chris Reece /Chris.Reece@KSTP.com
IMMEDIATE WEATHER IMPACT – OPTIMAL: Some sun and mild temperatures.
MUST WATCH: Wintry mix Sunday/Monday
MINNESOTA’S WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST:
TONIGHT:
Becoming partly cloudy.
Low: 22
Wind: SE 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY:
Partly cloudy mild.
High: 39
Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Mostly cloudy and seasonable.
Low: 20
Wind: W 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY:
Mostly cloudy and seasonable.
High: 37
Low: 18
SUNDAY:
Mostly cloudy with snow in the evening. Chance of precip is 70%
High: 36
Low: 30
MONDAY:
Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. Chance of precip is 60 %
High: 36
Low: 26
TUESDAY:
Mostly cloudy and seasonable.
High: 34
Low: 20
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly cloudy and seasonable.
High: 32
Low: 20
THURSDAY:
Mostly cloudy and seasonable.
High: 28
Low: 16