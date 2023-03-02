Thursday evening forecast

By KSTP
Chris Reece Meteorologist

UPDATED AT: March 2, 2023 at 3:51 PM                   

METEOROLOGIST: Chris Reece /Chris.Reece@KSTP.com 

IMMEDIATE WEATHER IMPACT – OPTIMAL: Some sun and mild temperatures. 

MUST WATCH: Wintry mix Sunday/Monday 

MINNESOTA’S WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST: 

TONIGHT: 

Becoming partly cloudy. 

Low: 22
Wind: SE 5-10 MPH 

FRIDAY: 

Partly cloudy mild. 

High: 39
Wind: NE 5-10 MPH 

FRIDAY NIGHT: 

Mostly cloudy and seasonable. 

Low: 20
Wind: W 5-10 MPH 

SATURDAY: 

Mostly cloudy and seasonable. 

High: 37
Low: 18 

SUNDAY: 

Mostly cloudy with snow in the evening. Chance of precip is 70% 

High: 36
Low: 30 

MONDAY: 

Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. Chance of precip is 60 % 

High: 36
Low: 26 

TUESDAY: 

Mostly cloudy and seasonable.  

High: 34
Low: 20 

WEDNESDAY: 

Mostly cloudy and seasonable.  

High: 32
Low: 20 

THURSDAY: 

Mostly cloudy and seasonable.  

High: 28
Low: 16 