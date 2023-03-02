Thursday evening forecast

UPDATED AT: March 2, 2023 at 3:51 PM

METEOROLOGIST: Chris Reece /Chris.Reece@KSTP.com

IMMEDIATE WEATHER IMPACT – OPTIMAL: Some sun and mild temperatures.

MUST WATCH: Wintry mix Sunday/Monday

MINNESOTA’S WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST:

TONIGHT:

Becoming partly cloudy.

Low: 22

Wind: SE 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy mild.

High: 39

Wind: NE 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and seasonable.

Low: 20

Wind: W 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and seasonable.

High: 37

Low: 18

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy with snow in the evening. Chance of precip is 70%

High: 36

Low: 30

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. Chance of precip is 60 %

High: 36

Low: 26

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and seasonable.

High: 34

Low: 20

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and seasonable.

High: 32

Low: 20

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and seasonable.

High: 28

Low: 16