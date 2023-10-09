This Week starts out Cool & Dry then remaining Cool with Windy Conditions and Rain Thursday into Friday and Saturday.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Cooler than Average temperatures this upcoming Week then Widespread Rain moving into the area by Thursday evening and continuing into Friday and Saturday.  Embedded T-Storms with the Rain possible Friday and some Rainfall amounts Thursday evening through Friday into Saturday ranging from 1” to 2”.  It will also be Windy with Northeast Winds at 15 to 30 mph Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Light Scattered Frost will be possible in the Twin Cities Tuesday and Wednesday mornings as low temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 30s in areas about 30 miles away from the downtown areas. 

Fall Colors peaking now and through the Weekend along a line from Detroit Lakes to Brainerd to Duluth and points north to the US/Canadian border.  Fall Colors should Peak in Twin Cities area and rest of southern Minnesota between October 12 and 17th

TODAY: 

Partly  Cloudy,  Breezy  and  Cooler  than  average.

HIGH:  56  Degrees.

Wind:  Northwest  at  10  to  20  mph.

TONIGHT: 

Clear  Skies  with  Patchy  Fog  and  areas  of  Light  Frost  by  Tuesday  morning.

LOW:   35  Degrees.

Wind:  Light  Winds.   

TUESDAY:  

Mainly  Sunny  and  Cool.

HIGH:  56  Degrees.

Wind:  Northwest  at  5  to  15  mph.

TUESDAY  NIGHT:  

LOW:   38  Degrees.  (  Light  Frost  by  Wednesday  morning  )

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY………..60 / 45  AM Light Frost otherwise Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

THURSDAY…………..55 / 47  Mainly Cloudy & Windy with Rain after 6pm.  Chance for Rain after 6pm is 70%.

FRIDAY…………………51 / 44  Cloudy, Windy, Cool with Periods of Rain & T-Storms.  Chance for Rain & T-Storms is 90%.

SATURDAY……………53 / 38   Cloudy with AM Rain then Scattered Showers in the afternoon then late night Clearing.  Windy in the AM & early afternoon then Decreasing Winds  Chance for Rain is 80%. 

SUNDAY……………….56 / 37  Partly Cloudy with Lighter Winds. 

The average low and high for the extended period is 44 and 62 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS