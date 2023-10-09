This Week starts out Cool & Dry then remaining Cool with Windy Conditions and Rain Thursday into Friday and Saturday.

Cooler than Average temperatures this upcoming Week then Widespread Rain moving into the area by Thursday evening and continuing into Friday and Saturday. Embedded T-Storms with the Rain possible Friday and some Rainfall amounts Thursday evening through Friday into Saturday ranging from 1” to 2”. It will also be Windy with Northeast Winds at 15 to 30 mph Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Light Scattered Frost will be possible in the Twin Cities Tuesday and Wednesday mornings as low temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 30s in areas about 30 miles away from the downtown areas.

Fall Colors peaking now and through the Weekend along a line from Detroit Lakes to Brainerd to Duluth and points north to the US/Canadian border. Fall Colors should Peak in Twin Cities area and rest of southern Minnesota between October 12 and 17th.

TODAY:

Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Cooler than average.

HIGH: 56 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies with Patchy Fog and areas of Light Frost by Tuesday morning.

LOW: 35 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

TUESDAY:

Mainly Sunny and Cool.

HIGH: 56 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 38 Degrees. ( Light Frost by Wednesday morning )

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY………..60 / 45 AM Light Frost otherwise Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

THURSDAY…………..55 / 47 Mainly Cloudy & Windy with Rain after 6pm. Chance for Rain after 6pm is 70%.

FRIDAY…………………51 / 44 Cloudy, Windy, Cool with Periods of Rain & T-Storms. Chance for Rain & T-Storms is 90%.

SATURDAY……………53 / 38 Cloudy with AM Rain then Scattered Showers in the afternoon then late night Clearing. Windy in the AM & early afternoon then Decreasing Winds Chance for Rain is 80%.

SUNDAY……………….56 / 37 Partly Cloudy with Lighter Winds.

The average low and high for the extended period is 44 and 62 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS