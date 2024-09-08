The temperatures keep going up this week

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for September 8, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Upper-level wildfire smoke kept the sky more white than blue in the Twin Cities Sunday. That also held temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for highs. That haze shifts east Monday, and warmer air starts to move in from the west. South winds increase, gusting up to 20 mph at times. We start the new work week with highs in the low to mid 80s across most of Minnesota, and closer to 80° in northwest Wisconsin.

The jet stream is split into two branches this week, and that’s allowing very warm Pacific air to spread across most of the country. Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 80s for most of the state through the middle of the week. While the humidity stays low from the Twin Cities to the south, it could feel a little more humid across the western half of the state. If you are wondering when the next chance of rain will be, it’s not until next weekend.